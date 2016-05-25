FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T bids for Yahoo's internet business - Bloomberg
May 25, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

AT&T bids for Yahoo's internet business - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, has made a bid for Yahoo Inc’s internet business, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

AT&T had previously decided against making an offer, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg in April.

Digital advertising company YP Holdings LLC, which is backed by AT&T, is no longer pursuing a bid, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Yahoo and AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters, citing sources, reported on April 29 that Yahoo had shortlisted close to 10 bidders in an auction for its internet business, including Verizon Communications Inc, the biggest U.S. wireless carrier. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

