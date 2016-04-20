FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daily Mail says has not submitted bid for Yahoo's internet assets
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Daily Mail says has not submitted bid for Yahoo's internet assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - The parent of Britain’s Daily Mail said on Wednesday that it had not submitted a bid to acquire Yahoo Inc’s core Internet business, but it was in talks with others who could potentially be interested in an acquisition.

Verizon Communications Inc was set to advance to the second stage of bidding for Yahoo’s core assets, as the U.S. internet company went through offers to put together a short list, Reuters reported.

Acquiring the assets could help Daily Mail & General Trust Plc drive up advertising income from its globally popular websites to counter shrinking print revenue. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.