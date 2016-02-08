FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Verizon enlists AOL CEO to explore Yahoo deal - Bloomberg
#Market News
February 8, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Verizon enlists AOL CEO to explore Yahoo deal - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in the headline to Verizon, not Verzion)

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc has given Tim Armstrong, chief executive officer of its AOL unit, a leading role in exploring a possible bid for Yahoo Inc’s assets, Bloomberg reported.

Verizon, the largest U.S. wireless carrier, hasn't hired bankers to conduct an offer and there have been no formal talks, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the situation. (bloom.bg/1LbQSxD)

Verizon and Yahoo couldn’t immediately be reached for comments. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
