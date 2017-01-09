FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Yahoo's Marissa Mayer to resign from board after Verizon deal closes
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 11:34 PM / 7 months ago

REFILE-Yahoo's Marissa Mayer to resign from board after Verizon deal closes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to "Mayer" from "Mayers" in headline)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc said Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer would step down from the board after the closing of its deal with Verizon Communications Inc.

Five other directors would also resign after the deal closes, Yahoo said in an filing on Monday. (bit.ly/2iXrbwn)

The company also named Eric Brandt chairman of the board, effective Jan. 9.

Verizon's $4.83 billion deal for Yahoo's core internet assets came under renewed scrutiny by federal investigators and lawmakers last month after Yahoo disclosed the largest known data breach in history.

Mayer said in July that she planned to stay at Yahoo through the transaction's close.

Yahoo said the remaining company would be renamed Altaba Inc after the deal closes.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

