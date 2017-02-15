FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2017 / 4:05 PM / 6 months ago

Verizon reaches tentative agreement to lower price of Yahoo deal-Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc has tentatively reached a revised deal that would lower by about $250 million the price to acquire Yahoo Inc's core internet business, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Verizon's deal to buy Yahoo's assets, including its digital advertising, email and media assets, was worth $4.83 billion when it was first announced.

Yahoo and Verizon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

