April 18 (Reuters) - YP Holdings LLC, the digital advertising business of what was formerly called Yellowpages.com, is planning to submit a first-round bid on Monday to merge with Yahoo Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1VeaBFX)

YP Holdings LLC and Yahoo could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)