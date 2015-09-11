FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Yahoo's media head Kathy Savitt to leave company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes source, Adds details)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc’s media head, Kathy Savitt, has decided to leave, a company spokeswoman said.

Savitt will join film and television studio STX Entertainment in October as president of its digital business, STX said.

Yahoo is planning a major shakeup in its media unit and Savitt's job had been the topic of internal discussion for a while, technology website Re/code reported, citing sources. (on.recode.net/1VRIwBQ)

At Yahoo, Savitt spearheaded the company’s brand marketing and audience engagement strategies, as well as editorial and video content across Yahoo News, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports.

Savitt, who is also Yahoo’s chief marketing officer, will report to STX Chief Executive Robert Simonds. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

