FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Yahoo in talks to buy News Distribution Network for $300 mln -report
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Yahoo in talks to buy News Distribution Network for $300 mln -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to change name to News Distribution Network from Network Distribution News)

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc is in preliminary talks to acquire online video service News Distribution Network for $300 million, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

The deal could further Yahoo’s efforts to bolster its online video programming and video advertising revenue, according to the report, which cited anonymous sources. NDN is a video syndication service that works with newspapers and other online publishers.

Yahoo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

NDN spokeswoman Krystal Olivieri was quoted in the Wall Street Journal story as stating that the company was not in talks to be acquired by Yahoo. Reached by phone on Monday, Olivieri declined to comment. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.