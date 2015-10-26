FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yahoo says Sunday's NFL game webcast got 33.6 mln views
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Yahoo says Sunday's NFL game webcast got 33.6 mln views

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc said its free streaming of the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday got 33.6 million views across all platforms.

More than 15.2 million unique viewers tuned in for the webcast, Adam Cahan, Yahoo's senior vice president for product and engineering, said on a blog post on Monday. (bit.ly/1iVXhTw)

Yahoo’s streaming of the game was the first time viewers around the world could watch an NFL game online for free. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.