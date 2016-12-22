Yahoo Inc's secret scanning of customer emails
at the behest of a U.S. spy agency is part of a growing push by
officials to loosen constitutional protections Americans have
against arbitrary governmental searches, according to legal
documents and people briefed on closed court hearings.
The order on Yahoo from the secret Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Court (FISC) last year resulted from the
government's drive to change decades of interpretation of the
U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment right of people to be
secure against "unreasonable searches and seizures,"
intelligence officials and others familiar with the strategy
told Reuters.
The unifying idea, they said, is to move the focus of U.S.
courts away from what makes something a distinct search and
toward what is "reasonable" overall.
The basis of the argument for change is that people are
making much more digital data available about themselves to
businesses, and that data can contain clues that would lead to
authorities disrupting attacks in the United States or on U.S.
interests abroad.
While it might technically count as a search if an automated
program trawls through all the data, the thinking goes, there is
no unreasonable harm unless a human being looks at the result of
that search and orders more intrusive measures or an arrest,
which even then could be reasonable.
Civil liberties groups and some other legal experts said the
attempt to expand the ability of law enforcement agencies and
intelligence services to sift through vast amounts of online
data, in some cases without a court order, was in conflict with
the Fourth Amendment because many innocent messages are included
in the initial sweep.
"A lot of it is unrecognizable from a Fourth Amendment
perspective," said Orin Kerr, a former federal prosecutor and
George Washington University Law School expert on surveillance.
"It's not where the traditional Fourth Amendment law is."
But the general counsel of the Office of the Director of
National Intelligence (ODNI), Robert Litt, said in an interview
with Reuters on Tuesday that the legal interpretation needed to
be adjusted because of technological changes.
"Computerized scanning of communications in the same way
that your email service provider scans looking for viruses -
that should not be considered a search requiring a warrant for
Fourth Amendment purposes," said Litt. He said he is leaving his
post on Dec. 31 as the end of President Barack Obama's
administration nears.
DIGITAL SIGNATURE
Reuters was unable to determine what data, if any, was
handed over by Yahoo after its live email search. The search was
first reported by Reuters on Oct. 4. Yahoo and the
National Security Agency (NSA) declined to explain the basis for
the order.
The surveillance court, whose members are appointed by U.S.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, oversees and approves
the domestic pursuit of intelligence about foreign powers. While
details of the Yahoo search are classified, people familiar with
the matter have told Reuters it was aimed at isolating a digital
signature for a single person or small team working for a
foreign government frequently at odds with America.
The ODNI is expected to disclose as soon as next month an
estimated number of Americans whose electronic communications
have been caught up in online surveillance programs intended for
foreigners, U.S. lawmakers said.
The ODNI's expected disclosure is unlikely to cover such
orders as the one to Yahoo but would encompass those under a
different surveillance authority called section 702. That
section allows the operation of two internet search programs,
Prism and "upstream" collection, that were revealed by former
NSA contractor Edward Snowden more than three years ago. Prism
gathers the messaging data of targets from Alphabet Inc's Google
, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple
among others.
Upstream surveillance allows the NSA to copy web traffic to
search data for certain terms called "selectors," such as email
addresses, that are contained in the body of messages. ODNI's
Litt said ordinary words are not used as selectors.
The Fourth Amendment applies to the search and seizure of
electronic devices as much as ordinary papers. Wiretaps and
other surveillance in the internet age are now subject to
litigation across the United States. But in the FISC, with rare
exceptions, the judges hear only from the executive branch.
Their rulings have been appealed only three times, each time
going to a review board. Only the government is permitted to
appeal from there, and so far it has never felt the need.
PUBLIC LEGAL CHALLENGES
The FISC's reasoning, though, is heading into public courts.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Dec. 5 cited FISC
precedents in rejecting an appeal of an Oregon man who was
convicted of plotting to bomb a Christmas tree lighting ceremony
after his emails were collected in another investigation.
Groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union and the
Electronic Frontier Foundation are fighting the expansion of
legalized surveillance in Congress and in courts.
On Dec. 8, the ACLU argued in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals that a lawsuit by Wikipedia's parent group against the
NSA should not have been dismissed by a lower court, which ruled
that the nonprofit could not show it had been snooped on and
that the government could keep details of the program secret.
The concerns of civil libertarians and others have been
heightened by President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of
conservative Representative Mike Pompeo of Kansas to be director
of the CIA. Pompeo, writing in the Wall Street Journal in
January, advocated expanding bulk collection of telephone
calling records in pursuit of Islamic State and its sympathizers
who could plan attacks on Americans. Pompeo said the records
could be combined with "publicly available financial and
lifestyle information into a comprehensive, searchable
database."
Yahoo's search went far beyond what would be required to
monitor a single email account. The company agreed to create and
then conceal a special program on its email servers that would
check all correspondence for a specific string of bits.
Trawling for selectors is known as "about" searching, when
content is collected because it is about something of interest
rather than because it was sent or received by an established
target. It is frequently used by the NSA in its bulk upstream
collection of international telecom traffic.
The Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, an
appointed panel established by Congress as part of its post-9/11
expansion of intelligence authority, reported in 2014 that
"about" searches "push the program close to the line of
constitutional reasonableness."
A glimpse of the new legal arguments came in a FISC
proceeding last year held to review NSA and FBI annual
surveillance targets and four sets of procedures for limiting
the spread of information about Americans.
Judge Thomas Hogan appointed Amy Jeffress, an attorney at
Arnold and Porter and a former national security prosecutor, to
weigh in, the first time that court had asked an outside privacy
expert for advice before making a decision.
Jeffress argued each search aimed at an American should be
tested against the Fourth Amendment, while prosecutors said that
only overall searching practice had to be evaluated for
"reasonableness." Hogan agreed with the government, ruling that
even though the Fourth Amendment was all but waived in the
initial data gathering because foreigners were the targets, the
voluminous data incidentally gathered on Americans could also be
used to investigate drug deals or robberies.
"While they are targeting foreign intelligence information,
they are collecting broader information, and there needs to
be strong protections for how that information is used
apart from national security," Jeffress told Reuters.
ODNI's Litt wrote in a February Yale Law Review article that
the new approach was appropriate, in part because so much
personal data is willingly shared by consumers with technology
companies. Litt advocated for courts to evaluate
"reasonableness" by looking at the entirety of the government's
activity, including the degree of transparency.
Litt told Reuters that he did not mean, however, that the
same techniques in "about" searches should be pushed toward the
more targeted searches at email providers such as Yahoo.
Although speaking generally, he said: "My own personal
approach to this is you should trade off broader collection
authority for stricter use authority," so that more is taken in
but less is acted upon.
This position strikes some academics and participants in the
process as a remarkable departure from what the highest legal
authority in the land was thinking just two years ago.
That was when the Supreme Court's Roberts wrote for a
majority in declaring that mobile phones usually could not be
searched without warrants.
After prosecutors said they had protocols in place to
protect phone privacy, Roberts wrote: "Probably a good idea, but
the Founders did not fight a revolution to gain the right to
government agency protocols."
With little evidence that the Supreme Court agrees with the
surveillance court, it remains possible it would reverse the
trend. But a case would first need to make its way up there.
