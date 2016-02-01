FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yahoo to cut 15 pct jobs, close several units-WSJ
February 1, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Yahoo to cut 15 pct jobs, close several units-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc’s Chief Executive Marissa Mayer is set to reveal cost-cutting plans that include a reduction of 15 percent of the internet company’s workforce and the closure of several business units, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The plans are expected to be announced after Yahoo's fourth-quarter results, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Tx30jF)

Yahoo, which is scheduled to report on Tuesday, could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
