Yahoo hires McKinsey to help with reorganization - Re/code

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc has appointed management consulting firm McKinsey & Co to help with the reorganization of its core businesses, technology news website Re/code reported on Monday.

McKinsey will help Yahoo decide which units to shut, sell or invest in, Re/code said, citing several people close to the situation. (on.recode.net/1QdGTOu)

Yahoo, which is preparing to spin off its 15 percent stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and McKinsey were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)