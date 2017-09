SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc on Tuesday forecast second-quarter revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs, of $1.06 billion to $1.1 billion, in line with expectations for about $1.08 billion.

That is roughly flat from the $1.07 billion in revenue that Yahoo posted in the same quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic. Editing by Andre Grenon)