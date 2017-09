SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc reported $1.2 billion in net revenue in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.22 billion in the year-ago period.

Yahoo said it earned $348.2 million in net income, or 33 cents per share, in the last three months of 2013, compared to $272.3 million, or 23 cents per share, in the year-ago period.