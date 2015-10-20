FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yahoo revenue falls 8.4 percent
October 20, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Yahoo revenue falls 8.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc reported an 8.4 percent drop in adjusted quarterly revenue, the latest setback for Marissa Mayer’s efforts to turn around the company.

Yahoo reported a net profit attributable to the company of $76.3 million, or 8 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $6.77 billion, or $6.70 per share, a year earlier.

Last year’s profit included proceeds of $6.3 billion, net of tax, from the sale shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Revenue, after deducting fees paid to partner websites, fell to $1.0 billion from $1.09 billion a year earlier. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

