Yahoo reports quarterly loss as it spends more to attract eyeballs
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Yahoo reports quarterly loss as it spends more to attract eyeballs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc reported a quarterly loss, hurt by higher spending to attract users to its websites to better compete with Google Inc and Facebook Inc .

The company reported a net loss attributable to it of $21.6 million, or 2 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $269.7 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, after deducting fees paid to partner websites, was flat at $1.04 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
