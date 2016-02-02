FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yahoo to say it is exploring "strategic alternatives"-CNBC, citing DJ
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 2, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 2 years ago

Yahoo to say it is exploring "strategic alternatives"-CNBC, citing DJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc is expected to say it is exploring “strategic alternatives” after markets close on Tuesday, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.

Yahoo, which is also scheduled to reports fourth-quarter results after the markets close, declined to comment.

Chief Executive Marissa Mayer is set to reveal cost-cutting plans that include slashing 15 percent of the company’s workforce, or roughly 1,600 jobs, and closing several business units, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.