Yahoo to proceed with Alibaba spinoff as planned
#Market News
September 28, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Yahoo to proceed with Alibaba spinoff as planned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc said it would proceed with the planned spinoff of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd regardless of a favorable ruling from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The spin-off will continue to be subject to certain other conditions, including the receipt of a legal opinion on the tax-free treatment of the deal under U.S. federal tax laws, Yahoo said in a regulatory filing on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1FxLxDD) (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
