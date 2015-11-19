REFILE-Starboard urges Yahoo to drop Alibaba spinoff plan - WSJ

(Changes media story slug from ALIBABA-YAHOO!/STARBOARD)

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc shareholder Starboard Value LP has urged the online media company to halt the spinoff of more than $20 billion in shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd , the Wall Street journal reported on Wednesday.

The activist investor instead wants Yahoo to sell its Internet business, the newspaper reported, citing a letter Starboard Value sent to Yahoo. (on.wsj.com/1NEDsuk)

