Yahoo board forms committee to explore strategic alternatives

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc said its board formed an independent committee to explore strategic alternatives, alongside the pursuit of the reverse spinoff of its Internet business.

The committee has engaged Goldman Sachs & Co Inc, J.P. Morgan and PJT Partners Inc as its financial advisers, and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP as its legal adviser.

The committee and its advisers are working on a process for reaching out to and engaging with potentially interested strategic and financial parties, the company said on Friday.