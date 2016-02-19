FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2016 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Yahoo board forms committee to explore strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc said its board formed an independent committee to explore strategic alternatives, alongside the pursuit of the reverse spinoff of its Internet business.

The committee has engaged Goldman Sachs & Co Inc, J.P. Morgan and PJT Partners Inc as its financial advisers, and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP as its legal adviser.

The committee and its advisers are working on a process for reaching out to and engaging with potentially interested strategic and financial parties, the company said on Friday.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
