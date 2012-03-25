FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Third Point to move forward with Yahoo proxy fight
#Funds News
March 25, 2012 / 11:15 PM / in 6 years

Third Point to move forward with Yahoo proxy fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Third Point LLC is disappointed by Yahoo Inc’s refusal to accept its nominees to Yahoo’s board and will move forward with a proxy contest against the Internet company, it said on Sunday.

“Third Point offered several significant compromises to strike a deal and avoid a proxy contest,” the fund said in a statement.

“Sadly for shareholders ... the consequence of the board’s refusal to accept Third Point’s shareholder-friendly proposals will be a time-consuming and distracting proxy contest that the company can ill afford,” Third Point said.

