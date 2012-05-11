UPDATE 1-Yakult says doesn't want Danone to raise stake

* Yakult Exec: Danone lifting stake would affect independence

* Danone eyeing raising stake to 28 pct from 20 pct -reports

* Deal limiting Danone’s Yakult holdings expires next Tuesday (Adds comments, tie-up background)

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Japanese drink maker Yakult Honsha Co said on Friday it does not want top stakeholder French food company Danone SA to lift its shareholding on concerns such a move would affect its independence.

Last month, Japanese media reported Danone was in talks with Yakult, best known for its fermented lactic drinks, to lift its stake to 28 percent from around 20 percent the consumer goods giant currently holds.

Danone could also launch a tender offer bid to acquire up to 35 percent of Yakult if talks fail to reach agreement, giving it a controlling stake in the company by allowing it to veto board decisions, the reports said.

“We do not wish for Danone to lift its holdings,” Yoshihiro Kawabata, the executive in charge of Yakult’s overseas business, said at a financial results briefing in Tokyo.

“We are currently having amicable discussions, so I do not expect that to happen,” Kawabata said in response to a question about what Yakult would do if Danone began to increase its stake.

“But for the sake of argument, from the perspective of our independence, it would be difficult to maintain our ties if that did happen,” he added.

Danone first took a stake in Yakult in 2000 and the two firms entered into a strategic agreement in 2004. Under the terms of that deal, Danone could not lift its stake to more than 20 percent for five years.

The agreement was revised in 2007 and the provision was extended for an additional three years. It is now set to expire next Tuesday.

Under their strategic partnership, the two firms have teamed up to establish joint ventures in India and Vietnam, and reports have said Danone wants to greater leverage Yakult’s lactic acid technology and sales network in emerging economies. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by James Topham and Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)