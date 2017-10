(Corrects to delete final two paragraphs, which contained erroneous information that provisions limiting Danone’s stake in Yakult had expired.)

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japanese drink maker Yakult Honsha Co Ltd and France’s Danone SA will dissolve a strategic tie-up, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The source said Danone would retain its 20 percent stake in the Japanese company. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Edmund Klamann)