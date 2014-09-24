FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yale endowment posts 20 pct return, besting rival Harvard
September 24, 2014 / 3:07 PM / 3 years ago

Yale endowment posts 20 pct return, besting rival Harvard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Yale University’s endowment posted a 20.2 percent return in the 2014 fiscal year, the school said on Wednesday, besting Ivy League rivals such as Harvard and Dartmouth.

The endowment value grew to $23.9 billion as of June 30, from $20.8 billion the year before, bolstered by double-digit returns in private equity, domestic and foreign stocks, and real estate, it said in a press release. Its hedge fund investments returned 9 percent, it said.

The Connecticut-based university said it would maintain 20 percent of its portfolio in hedge funds and 31 percent in private equity during 2015, with real estate and equities making up most of the rest.

Harvard University’s endowment, the largest school endowment in the world at over $34 billion, announced on Tuesday an investment return of 15.4 percent. Much smaller endowments at Dartmouth College and University of Pennsylvania gained 19.2 percent and 17.5 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by James Dalgleish)

