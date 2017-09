TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Corp will take a 6.02 percent stake in consumer electronics retailer Yamada Denki Co by buying 22.76 billion yen ($190.5 million) worth of its treasury shares, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Yamada Denki plans to transfer 48,324,400 shares at 471 yen each to Softbank on May 25, the filing showed.