May 14, 2012 / 7:25 AM / 5 years ago

Yamaha India to build new $280 mln two-wheeler plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Yamaha Motor Co will spend 15 billion rupees ($280 million) over the next five years on a new two-wheeler factory in India, the Japanese automaker’s Indian unit said, as the company ramps up capacity in the world’s second-largest motorcycle market.

The new factory, to be built outside India’s southern city of Chennai, will begin production in January 2014 with capacity of 400,000 vehicles, rising to 1.8 million vehicles by 2018, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement on Monday.

Yamaha currently has two plants in India and a total capacity of 1 million two wheelers.

$1 = 53.5550 Indian rupees Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan

