Yamaha's India unit targets selling 0.71 mln vehicles in FY14
April 9, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 4 years

Yamaha's India unit targets selling 0.71 mln vehicles in FY14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 9 (Reuters) - Yamaha Motor Co’s India unit aims to sell 710,000 vehicles through domestic sales and exports in the fiscal year that began this month, Chief Executive Hiroyuki Suzuki said on Tuesday.

The company, which makes motorcyles and scooters, sold about 448,000 vehicles in the first 11 months of the fiscal year that ended in March.

Yamaha had said last year that it planned to build a third factory in India to almost triple capacity to 2.8 million motorcycles by 2018. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Sunil Nair)

