Lawsuit against Yamaha over constant motor repairs can proceed - judge

A proposed class action brought against Yamaha Motors Corp USA over defective outboard engines can go forward, a magistrate judge ruled on Tuesday, even though the two named plaintiffs never experienced any mechanical problems.

Rejecting a motion to dismiss by Yamaha, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in Miami said plaintiffs had sufficiently alleged that the engines were defective because they were subject to a recall notice requiring owners to continuously bring them in for repair after 80 hours of use.

