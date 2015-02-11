Yamana Gold to build gold-silver mine in Argentina

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc will go ahead with building a mine at its Cerro Morro gold and silver project in Argentina, the Toronto-based gold miner said on Wednesday.

The cost to build and sustain the mine is expected to be $398 million, Yamana said in a statement. Under the current plan, the mine will produce on average 135,000 ounces of gold and 6.7 million ounces of silver a year in the first three years of full production. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Grant McCool)