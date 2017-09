Nov 23 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc said on Monday its wholly owned subsidiary Brio Gold Inc has started a private placement of Brio shares, which will reduce Yamana’s stake in the unit to around 21 percent.

Based on this placement, Brio Gold’s value would be around $369.3 million, Yamana said in a statement. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Richard Chang)