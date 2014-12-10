FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yamana to explore sale of some Brazilian assets in 2015
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Yamana to explore sale of some Brazilian assets in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc said on Wednesday it will place some of its Brazilian assets that have been deemed as non-core into a subsidiary dubbed Brio Gold and that it will explore a potential sale along with other options for the unit in 2015.

The Canadian gold miner said it has retained National Bank Financial and CIBC World Markets as financial advisors to assist in the process of evaluating strategic alternatives with respect to Brio Gold.

The assets being parceled off into Brio Gold include Fazenda Brasileiro, C1 Santa Luz and Pilar, and its Agua Rica project. (Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing b W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.