Yamana to explore sale of some Brazilian assets in 2015

TORONTO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc said on Wednesday it will place some of its Brazilian assets that have been deemed as non-core into a subsidiary dubbed Brio Gold and that it will explore a potential sale along with other options for the unit in 2015.

The Canadian gold miner said it has retained National Bank Financial and CIBC World Markets as financial advisors to assist in the process of evaluating strategic alternatives with respect to Brio Gold.

The assets being parceled off into Brio Gold include Fazenda Brasileiro, C1 Santa Luz and Pilar, and its Agua Rica project. (Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing b W Simon)