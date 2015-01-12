FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yamana Gold to raise nearly C$300 million to cut debt
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Yamana Gold to raise nearly C$300 million to cut debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc said on Monday it entered into an agreement with bankers to raise up to C$299.3 million ($249.73 million) in a “bought” share issue deal to reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

The Canadian gold miner said a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp and National Bank Financial have agreed to buy the shares at C$5.30 each. Yamana’s stock closed at C$5.60 on Monday.

An Argentine court-appointed arbitrator said this month that Yamana needs to pay $244 million to the director of a small gold company following a court ruling. Yamana is appealing the payment. ($1 = 1.1973 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.