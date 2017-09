Oct 29 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc reported a 28 percent decline in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, due to lower realized commodity prices and lower earnings from the company’s stake in the Alumbrera mine in Argentina.

The gold miner reported a net profit of $43.5 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with $60.0 million, or 8 cents a share, in the same year-ago period.