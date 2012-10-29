FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yamana Gold profit falls on metal prices
October 29, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

Yamana Gold profit falls on metal prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Yamana Gold Inc reported a 6 percent fall in third-quarter adjusted profit on Monday as lower metal prices and higher costs outweighed higher gold sales volumes.

The mid-tier gold miner’s adjusted earnings were $178 million, 24 cents a share, for the quarter ended Sept 30. That compared with $190 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 23 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earnings, which included charges related to tax changes in Chile, were $60 million, or 8 cents a share. That compared with $116 million, or 16 cents a share, in the year-before period.

Revenue rose 10 percent to a record $612 million on quarterly production of 310,490 gold equivalent ounces.

