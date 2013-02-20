FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yamana profit jumps on higher gold sales
February 20, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

Yamana profit jumps on higher gold sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Yamana Gold Inc reported an 89 percent boost in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday due to higher bullion sales and stronger equity earnings from its stake in the Alumbrera mine in Argentina.

Net earnings rose to $169.2 million, or 22 cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $89.6 million, or 12 cents, in the year-before period.

Adjusted to remove one-time items, earnings came in at $197.4 million, or 26 cents a share. That was in line with analysts’ average expectation of 25 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $629.5 million as output jumped 17 percent to 322,990 gold equivalent ounces.

