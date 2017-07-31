Yamato posts second quarter of operating losses on unpaid wage bills

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Yamato Holdings Co, Japan's biggest parcel delivery firm, booked a second straight quarter of losses due in part to hefty payments for unpaid overtime - a quandary that has underscored the challenges of a deepening labour shortage faced by corporate Japan.

The company said last year that an internal probe had revealed that thousands of its delivery drivers had not been paid overtime - as the firm struggled to meet a surge in demand on growth in e-commerce while the available pool of workers shrinks amid a rapidly ageing population.

Its first-quarter operating loss for the three months through June was 10 billion yen ($90.5 million), compared with a profit of 7.4 billion yen for the same period a year earlier.

Yamato lowered the forecast for its annual operating profit to 25 billion yen from 30 billion yen. ($1 = 110.5100 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)