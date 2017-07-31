UPDATE 1-Yamato posts second quarter of operating losses on unpaid wage bills

* Q1 operating loss Y10 bln, vs Y7.4 bln profit year earlier

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Yamato Holdings Co, Japan's biggest parcel delivery firm, booked a second straight quarter of losses due in part to hefty payments for unpaid overtime - a quandary that has underscored the challenges of a deepening labour shortage faced by corporate Japan.

The company has said an internal probe had revealed that thousands of its delivery drivers had not been paid overtime - as the firm struggled to meet a surge in demand on growth in e-commerce while the available pool of workers shrinks amid a rapidly ageing population.

Yamato said it is booking a 5.2 billion yen charge due to unpaid wage bills on top of a charge booked in the last financial year, and lowered its forecast for annual operating profit to 25 billion yen from 30 billion yen.

Its first-quarter operating loss for the three months through June was 10 billion yen ($90.5 million), compared with a profit of 7.4 billion yen for the same period a year earlier.

To cope with the surge of demand and to improve working conditions, Yamato, known for its black cat logo, said in April it would raise prices for the first time in almost three decades and cut delivery volumes.

Sagawa Express, another major parcel delivery firm that plans to list on the Tokyo bourse this year, said last week it too would raise prices.

Yamato's home delivery parcel volumes have grown 60 percent over the last 10 years, reaching some 1.87 billion parcels for the year ended in March. ($1 = 110.5100 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)