BRIEF-Yamato International to offer early-retirement program

May 26 (Reuters) - Yamato International Inc :
* Says the co will offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old to 59 years old as of May 26
* Says offering period from June 20 to July 8
* Says the company expects 40 employees to take up the offer
* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on July 31
* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SCVYjk
