BRIEF-Yamato International to offer early-retirement program
May 26, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yamato International to offer early-retirement program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Yamato International Inc :

* Says the co will offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old to 59 years old as of May 26

* Says offering period from June 20 to July 8

* Says the company expects 40 employees to take up the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on July 31

* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SCVYjk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

