FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yancoal to review Australia coal mine expansion plans
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 20, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

Yancoal to review Australia coal mine expansion plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PERTH, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Majority Chinese-owned Yancoal said it would review expansion plans at its seven Australian coal mines as slowing economic growth in top consumer China pressures global prices of the commodity.

Several companies operating in Australia, including mining giants BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Xstrata , have recently taken steps such as deferring expansion plans and cutting staff to reduce costs to deal with falling coal prices.

Australian thermal coal prices have slipped about 18 percent so far this year and metallurgical coal prices have dropped more than 25 percent since the beginning of July. Yancoal produces both thermal and metallurgical coal.

“Yancoal is considering all options to reduce costs,” the company said in a presentation by Chief Executive Murray Bailey released to the Australian stock exchange on Monday.

“Expansion plans across all mines will be reviewed and ranked to ensure that the appropriate capital expenditure discipline is maintained,” the company said.

Australian mining operations, which have higher costs of production than competitors in other top producing nations such as Indonesia and Colombia, have been particularly hit hard by the combination of low coal prices, weak demand and a strong Australian dollar.

“Further job losses are a certainty. The bottom line in 2012 is that many Queensland coal producers are now generating cash losses,” Michael Roche, the chief executive officer of the Queensland Resources Council said earlier on Monday at an industry conference in Brisbane.

Yancoal, which is majority-owned by Chinese parent company, Yanzhou Coal, was listed on the Australian stock exchange in June after a merger with Australia’s Gloucester Coal. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.