FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yandex puts mobile app blocked by Facebook on hold
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Yandex puts mobile app blocked by Facebook on hold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russian internet company Yandex has put an experimental application that allows users to search social networking sites from mobile devices on hold after it was blocked by Facebook.

Facebook, which launched its own search tool earlier this month, blocked the Wonder app three hours after its launch on Jan. 24 for U.S. users.

The application allows users to look for recommendations on, for example, music or restaurants based on information from their friends on social network sites.

Facebook believes Wonder violates its policies, which state that no data obtained from Facebook can be used in any search engine without the company’s written permission, Yandex said on Wednesday, adding access to Facebook would not be restored.

“Since this access was revoked, we decided to put our application on hold for the time being,” the Russian firm said, adding it would consider partnership with other social networks and services.

Existing Wonder users are still able to search in Instagram, Foursquare and Twitter, a Yandex spokeswoman said, but marketing and further development of the application is on hold.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.