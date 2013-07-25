FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Yandex co-founder and chief technology officer in coma
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 8:51 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Yandex co-founder and chief technology officer in coma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph after company says Segalovich in coma, not dead, as it previously announced)

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Ilya Segalovich, the co-founder and chief technology officer of Russian internet group Yandex , is in a coma, suffering with complications from cancer, the company’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Segalovich and Yandex CEO Arkady Volozh founded the company in 1997 and built it into the leader of the Russian internet search market, ahead of U.S. rival Google.

In 2011, Yandex raised $1.4 billion in an oversubscribed initial public offering in New York and it currently has a market value of $10 billion.

Segalovich had been diagnosed with a treatable form of cancer and was responding well while working a full schedule, before unexpectedly having complications, Yandex said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.