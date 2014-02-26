FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yandex, Google form advertising partnership for real-time bidding
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Yandex, Google form advertising partnership for real-time bidding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest search engine Yandex said it has entered into a partnership with Google Inc that will allow their clients to tap into each others’ advertising inventory.

Under the agreement, Google’s advertising clients will gain access to the advertising inventory offered by publishers in Yandex’s advertising network, while Yandex’s advertising clients will be able to bid

This partnership will result in a larger number of bidders, which is expected to boost revenue for the most sought-after advertising spaces, Yandex said in a statement.

Yandex, which is ahead of Google in Russia with a market share of over 60 percent, said technical integration is expected to take several months.

The agreement only relates to display advertising, and does not cover text-based contextual advertising, Yandex said in a statement.

In January, Yandex signed an agreement with Facebook for access to content from some of the social networking site’s users in a move to further improve its search results.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.