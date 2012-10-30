FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Yandex Q3 net profit up 34 pct y/y
October 30, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Yandex Q3 net profit up 34 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s most popular search engine Yandex reported on Tuesday a 34 percent increase in third-quarter net profit to 2.3 billion roubles ($73.10 million).

Yandex, which is ahead of the world’s top search engine Google in the Russian market, also said in a statement its sales grew 41 percent to 7.3 billion roubles.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 47 percent to 3.4 billion roubles for a 47 percent margin, up from 45 .3 percent a year ago.

