UPDATE 1-Russia's Yandex Q2 boosted by higher ad revenues

* Posts 2.1 bln rouble adjusted net profit vs 1.87 bln forecast

* Revenues rise 50 pct to 6.8 bln roubles

* Adjusted EBITDA up 60 pct to 3.1 bln roubles

* Reaffirms FY revenue growth guidance

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s most popular internet search engine, Yandex, beat forecasts with a 64 percent rise in second-quarter adjusted net profit, boosted by higher online advertising revenues and lower costs.

Net profit, excluding share-based compensation expenses, came in at 2.1 billion roubles ($65.24 million), above a 1.87 billion rouble consensus forecast, Yandex said.

Revenues came in at 6.8 billion roubles, slightly above a 6.7 billion forecast, driven by continued growth of the online advertising market and strong search market share, it said.

According to LiveInternet, Yandex’s share of the Russian search market averaged 60.4 percent in the second quarter, ahead of U.S. rival Google and Russia’s Mail.Ru.

Its shares were up 1.6 percent in premarket trading following the results announcement.

Yandex, which raised $1.4 billion in an oversubscribed initial public offering (IPO) in New York in May 2011, said its profitability was supported by lower costs as a percentage of revenues compared to a year ago when they rose due to the IPO.

In the second quarter of 2012, its selling, general and administrative expenses were up 11 percent, year-on-year, but decreased as a percentage of revenues to 15.5 percent from 20.8 percent in the same period of 2011.

Product development costs decreased as a percentage of revenues to 15.6 percent from 16.6 percent, it said.

The company also reported a 60 percent rise in adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 3.1 billion roubles against a 3.0 billion Reuters poll figure.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 45 percent from 42.1 percent a year ago and was slightly higher than a 44.5 percent forecast.

Yandex reaffirmed guidance for full-year 2012 revenue growth at 40-45 percent in rouble terms after 60 percent in 2011 and said its full-year capital expenditure was seen at 15-20 percent of revenues.