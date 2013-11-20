BRIEF-Yangarra Q3 earnings per share $0.00

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Yangarra Resources Ltd : * Announces third quarter 2013 financial and operating results and provides

2014 guidance * Capital spending for 2013 is updated to $40 millionversus the previously

guided $35 million * 2013 annual production is now forecast to be 2,200 boe/d down from 2,400

boe/d * Says expects to exit the 2013 year at 3,000 boe/d * Has approved an initial capital budget for $45 millionin 2014 * Q3 petroleum and natural gas sales 9.4 million versus $4.3 million ; Q3

earnings per share $0.00