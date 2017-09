Nov 13 (Reuters) - Yango Group Co Ltd

* Says unit wins a land auction in Suzhou city for 1.73 billion yuan ($283.98 million)

* Says the group wins a land auction in Fuzhou city for 3.91 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dep64v and link.reuters.com/cep64v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0919 Chinese yuan)