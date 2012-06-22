NY Yankee Stadium bond outlook turns positive-Moody's

June 22 (Reuters) - The outlook for Yankee Stadium bonds has turned positive because of “strong attendance,” the completion of construction, and the finalizing of a labor contract that lessens the risk of a strike by ballplayers, Moody’s Investors Service said on Friday.

The labor contract runs until 2016.

The credit agency affirmed the Baa3 rating for Yankee Stadium LLC, which financed the new Bronx home for the team.

The debt was issued for the Yankees, who have won 27 World Series, by a conduit agency, the New York City Industrial Development Agency. A Moody’s spokesman was not immediately available to say how much debt is outstanding.

Noting that the team’s high attendance strengthens the ability to repay debt, Moody’s said it will look to see if 2012 debt service coverage metrics are “consistent” with 2011’s performance. If so, that could be a catalyst for an upgrade.

The Yankee Stadium LLC also has reduced the risk that it will have to post collateral for some derivative contracts to $16 million from $50 million, Moody’s said. (Reporting By Joan Gralla)