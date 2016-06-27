FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

Yankees, StubHub enter deal to resell tickets - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - The New York Yankees and eBay Inc’s StubHub agreed to a $100 million deal allowing it to take charge of reselling Yankees tickets, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

As part of the six-and-a-half year deal, StubHub will be able to advertise inside the stadium. The new pact will come in effect post the 'All Star' break, Bloomberg reported on Monday. (bloom.bg/28YpyqW)

StubHub will replace Ticketmaster, which currently runs the Yankees ticket-resale business, according to the report.

The baseball team and StubHub were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

