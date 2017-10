SHANGHAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Chinese wine firm Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Co Ltd reported a 11.1 percent fall in net profit for 2012 to 1.7 billion yuan ($273 million), according to a preliminary earnings report to the Shenzhen stock exchange. ($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)