FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian treasurer gives Yanzhou time to cut stake in unit
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 8, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 6 years ago

Australian treasurer gives Yanzhou time to cut stake in unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 8 (Reuters) - Australia’s federal treasurer on Thursday gave Yanzhou Coal Mining Co an additional year to bring down its ownership in its Australian unit to less than 70 percent, citing volatility in the global market.

The treasurer, Wayne Swan, also approved, with some conditions, the merger of the Australian unit of Yanzhou with Gloucester Coal.

Yancoal, the Australian unit, will own a 78 percent stake after the merger with Gloucester. Gloucester on Tuesday recommended the deal under which shareholders will receive A$639 million ($673.60 million), or A$3.15 a share in cash, and a 22 percent stake in what will be Australia’s biggest listed coal miner.

$1 = 0.9486 Australian dollars Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Matt Driskill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.